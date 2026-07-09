The ceremony recognized Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's impact on Hip Hop while fans paid tribute to the man who first believed in them.

For Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the star represents more than another career milestone. It honors a group that helped redefine Melodic Rap, carried Eazy-E's legacy long after his passing, and inspired generations of artists who blurred the line between singing and rapping. Judging by the crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, the music continues to echo just as deeply today as it did when five young men from Cleveland first arrived in L.A. chasing an opportunity that changed their lives forever.

Longtime radio personality Big Boy echoed that sentiment, calling them "one of the most influential and best-selling Hip Hop groups of all time" while praising their ability to remain both veterans and relevant. Flesh-n-Bone reflected on the journey from Cleveland to Hollywood, saying, "From the trenches to the stars, we've been through it all, through the fire and the rain."

That connection has always been central to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's story . After forming in Cleveland in the early 1990s, the group famously sought out Eazy-E during a Los Angeles appearance, eventually earning a deal with Ruthless Records. The partnership introduced the world to Bone's rapid-fire harmonies and melodic flows. Their breakthrough was followed by multi-platinum success with E. 1999 Eternal, while "Tha Crossroads," originally written in memory of Eazy-E after his death in 1995, became one of the defining Hip Hop records of its era and earned the group a Grammy Award.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.