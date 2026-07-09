The Hollywood Walk of Fame rarely sounds like a concert, but that was exactly the atmosphere when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received their long-awaited star. Fans packed Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the Cleveland legends, breaking into songs throughout the ceremony and even rapping Eazy-E's verses in tribute to the late Ruthless Records founder, whose belief in the group helped change the course of Hip Hop history.
That connection has always been central to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's story. After forming in Cleveland in the early 1990s, the group famously sought out Eazy-E during a Los Angeles appearance, eventually earning a deal with Ruthless Records. The partnership introduced the world to Bone's rapid-fire harmonies and melodic flows. Their breakthrough was followed by multi-platinum success with E. 1999 Eternal, while "Tha Crossroads," originally written in memory of Eazy-E after his death in 1995, became one of the defining Hip Hop records of its era and earned the group a Grammy Award.
Read More: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & Lil Eazy-E Pay Touching Tribute To Eazy-E On "Eazy"
The emotion carried into Wednesday's ceremony. Ice-T praised the group's longevity, telling the crowd, "Usually, you only see people like this, we only get together during bad times. Let's just applaud the fact that all Bone Thugs are alive, healthy, and here."
Longtime radio personality Big Boy echoed that sentiment, calling them "one of the most influential and best-selling Hip Hop groups of all time" while praising their ability to remain both veterans and relevant. Flesh-n-Bone reflected on the journey from Cleveland to Hollywood, saying, "From the trenches to the stars, we've been through it all, through the fire and the rain."
For Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the star represents more than another career milestone. It honors a group that helped redefine Melodic Rap, carried Eazy-E's legacy long after his passing, and inspired generations of artists who blurred the line between singing and rapping. Judging by the crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, the music continues to echo just as deeply today as it did when five young men from Cleveland first arrived in L.A. chasing an opportunity that changed their lives forever.
Check out some highlights below, and congratulations to Bone!