Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have confirmed that their Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia tour, alongside Three 6 Mafia, will continue as planned, despite rumors about it facing cancelation. The group addressed the situation in a statement on Instagram, last week, while also teasing plans for new music.

"Our Thuggish Ruggish Mafia tour has been postponed NOT canceled. We will be kicking off the Thuggish Ruggish Mafia tour in April of 2026," the group began, as caught by AllHipHop. "We are coming to a city near you!!!! There will be 1 Thuggish Ruggish Mafia show this year in Arkansas on August 21st."

From there, they revealed that they'll also be dropping a new single in the upcoming weeks. "In the meantime, we will be hitting select cities for the remainder of the year while we are preparing this new album from them 5 True Thugs From The Double Glock!!!!! Are y’all ready for some new music?????We will be dropping a brand new single in the next few weeks. Be on the lookout!!!! As always, we appreciate your love and continued support for these 30+ years," they concluded.

Regardless of the update, fans in the comments section appear to be pessimistic about the chances of getting too see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony live. "Annnnnd it starts. It'll be canceled or only 3 members by april 26. Loved bone forever but not looking good for the tour," one user wrote. Another added: "Here we go again."

Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia's 24-city North American tour was scheduled to kick off on August 21 in Arkansas. While that show still appears to be on, the rest of the tour has been delayed. The two iconic groups were going to bring along DJ Quik and Tech N9ne for the slate of shows as well. They will now perform in April of 2026.