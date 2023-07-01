Bizzy Bone Shuts Down Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Beef Rumors

Bizzy Bone has clarified that he is not beefing with his fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony group members. In doing so, he shared a clip of Krayzie Bone‘s new “Kray Kray” music video on Instagram, Saturday, while celebrating his group-mates.

“Kamikaze on these B.M.N’z!!!! Normalize supporting the ones you came up with,” Bizzy wrote in the caption. “Nowadays no made up drama nor immaturity can change camaraderie, love and friendship. Literally there are no problems with us. You get us in the room together it uh be like the telly tubbies in onesies.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Flesh-n-Bone, Wish Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone and Bizzy Bone perform onstage during VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “We share joy and pain together. Mama Linda , Mama Rose , Mama P and Granny Sis. Imma keep throwing water bottles and addressing all issues pertinent and necessary to secure our reputations. I coulda G money and dun dunna m*nned it but it was bigger than New Jack City. Religious purposes. Feel me? Tour life. Road Warriors. Btnh gang. Best friends. Drinking buddies. BONE THUGS~N~HARMONY 2024!!!!!”

Bizzy originally called the group out on the song “Bizzy Get’s Busy,” complaining about them excluding him from their recent tours. He later walked back the comments, claiming they were just for publicity for his album, I’m Busy. With the explanation, Bizzy announced that he’d be rejoining the group on tour. “This one for the Bone Thug fans. I told y’all i got some surprises with this release. I’M BACK ON TOUR WITH BONE THUGS N HARMONY!!!” he said at the time. “Ya’ll gonna wanna see this! Last time for bb so lets do this sht BIG!!!! Its called the high hopes tour and i will be posting more dates very soon. Haven’t been on the road in a sec so this gonna be good! Big BIG!”

At the show in Ontario, California, other guest performers included Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Method Man, Redman, Xzibit, and Berner. Check out Bizzy Bone’s latest Instagram post above.

