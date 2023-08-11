Cleveland Street Officially Named After Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

As of today, an intersection formerly known as East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue has a new name. The street is officially dedicated to one of the most beloved musical projects to ever come from Cleveland. “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” was officially minted as a new street in Cleveland today. Additionally video made its way to social media of the official declaration and celebration that followed. In the clip they also show the brand new street sign as dozens have gathered around to watch the unveiling. Check out the video on Instagram below.

In the comments under the post fans pour out love explicitly for the rap group. “Top 5 Hip Hop Groups of All Time! Argue with ya mama,” reads one of the top comments. “This is a very dope moment for them. True Hip Hop legends and trailblazers. Great to see that they’re all still alive to actually enjoy this moment properly,” another comment agrees. The plan to rename the street was first announced back in late June and it didn’t take long to be put into action.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way Officially Reamed

Recently, Bone Thugs member Bizzy Bone shut down any rumors that he had beef with the group. Surprisingly, he posted an Instagram clip of a new music video from Krayzie Bones with a caption that clarified everything. “Normalize supporting the ones you came up with,” Bizzy wrote in the caption. “Nowadays no made-up drama nor immaturity can change camaraderie, love and friendship. Literally there are no problems with us. You get us in the room together it uh be like the telly tubbies in onesies.”

The beef was originally sparked by Bizzy not being included in recent Bone Thugs tours. Subsequently, after starting the beef himself he walked back on his original comments. In an updated post he claimed that they were just generating publicity for his new album and he joined Bone Thugs on tour shortly after. What do you think of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony having a street named after them in Cleveland? Let us know in the comment section below.

