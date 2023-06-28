Hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony started their legendary career in the suburbs of Cleveland, OH. Since 1991, the quintet — comprised of Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone — has released so much music. Now, their origin city is rewarding the prolific talent of the rap collaboration with their own street name. What was the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue is becoming “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.” The change will be official later this summer, with a ceremony happening on August 11.

Rapper Cormega gave Bone Thugs-n-Harmoney their flowers as well, touting them as “one of the most unique rap groups ever.” Their eclectic mix of tempo, harmonizing, and true rap verses makes them a group with very little peer pressure. Founded by the late great Eazy E, Bone Thugs got their start as B.O.N.E. Enterprises until they signed with Ruthless Records. They performed with both Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. prior to their murders, making them the only artists to do so.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Legacy

Cormega continued by calling the rap group “Future Hall of Famers.” What’s most impressive about Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is their lengthy tenure. Somehow, they’re one of the few remaining musical artists of the ’90s. Not just in hip-hop but in music in general. The longevity of their career is part of the reason why fans petitioned for them to get some literal street cred in Cleveland. They signed said petition sometime last year, with the city already approving the accolade.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s impact on the culture can be seen in the acts of other rap artists as well. Logic recently did a cover of their hit track “Weed Song.” And they’re still breaking news to this day. Last year, Bone Thugs got into a fight with Three 6 Mafia during their Verzuz rap battle last winter. Also, there were rumors of a potential rift between certain members of the group due to splitting up for tours, but Bizzy Bone says it was a publicity stunt for album marketing purposes.

