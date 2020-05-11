honor
- MusicKevin Gates Receives Huge Honor In New Orleans: DetailsHe received the nod from New Orleans' first-ever female mayor. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureE-40 And City Of Vallejo Finalize Street Name In His HonorE-40 way is now official. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicVallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His NameMagazine Street is set to become "E-40 Way."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBone Thugs-N-Harmony To Receive Their Own Street In ClevelandBone Thugs-n-Harmony Way has a nice ring to it.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDiddy To Be Honored By Apollo Theater At Spring BenefitThe iconic rapper will be honored by the historic theater.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureIce Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Takes Pride In Being A "Nepo Baby"The "Cocaine Bear" star said that he wears the distinction like a "badge of honor" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo's Funeral, Wants To "Keep Representing" HerMemphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the "F.N.F." hitmaker are keeping the city's musical legacy alive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Named Artist Of The Decade At 2021 Billboard Music AwardsBillboard awarded Drake with the honor of Artist of the Decade, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicNas Pays Respect To Amy Winehouse On Shared BirthdayEarlier today, Nas took to Instagram to pay respect to close friend and collaborator, Amy Winehouse, on their shared birthday. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsVanessa Bryant Honors Gigi For Her 8th Grade GraduationVanessa Bryant made sure to give her daughter a small tribute for what would have been a big milestone.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMassive Kobe Bryant Mural Goes Up In Bosnia And HerzegovinaKobe Bryant has received yet another heartfelt tribute in the wake of his death.By Alexander Cole
- TVAll ViacomCBS Brands Will Go Dark In Honor Of George FloydAll of the ViacomCBS brands will go dark in honor of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Andre HarrellDiddy pays homage to his mentor Andre Harell who passed away at the age of 59 over the weekend.By Aron A.