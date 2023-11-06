Kevin Gates Receives Huge Honor In New Orleans: Details

Kevin Gates is getting ready for a possible return right before the end of 2023 with a brand-new album. Soon after teasing its release, he put out a YouTube video for the possible lead single, "God Slippers." It is rumored to appear on the project which will be named Ceremony. While that is all fine and dandy, Gates might have just received something that will top any accomplishment this year and maybe over the next few. Over the weekend the Louisiana native was performing at the Uno Lakefront Arena, which is located near his hometown. In fact that arena is on the campus of the University of New Orleans.

During his performance, the New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, presented him with a prestigious honor. In the city's over 200 years of history, they have never had a woman in this position. She earned this title on May 7, 2018, making this moment for Gates all the more special. While there is no official name for this award, the meaning behind it is what makes it all worth it.

Read More: Mariah Carey’s Sexy Victoria’s Secret Campaign Shows Off All We Want For Christmas

Kevin Gates Receives His Award

LaToya gave an impassioned speech in front of a raucous crowd as Kevin Gates stood near her soaking it all in. The recognition was for Gates' commitment to addressing crucial societal issues. From bullying, mental health, depression, and suicide prevention, the rapper is also a philanthropist of the highest honor. You can check out the live moment above.

What are your initial thoughts on Kevin Gates receiving this honor from New Orleans' first-ever female mayor? Is Gates deserving of this recognition? Are you excited for his upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kevin Gates, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Adam22 Blasted By O-Block Member For Bringing Him Up In Sidney Starr Interview

[Via]