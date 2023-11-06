Mariah Carey’s Sexy Victoria’s Secret Campaign Shows Off All We Want For Christmas

What better superstar could you ask for when promoting your holiday collection?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey, is pretty much the perfect person you could get to promote your holiday collection as a brand. Moreover, Victoria's Secret definitely secured the bag when they tapped her to model and become the face of their 2023 collection for the festivities. The pieces include some seasonal items, like a candy cane corset top, and other looks that you could pull off throughout the year... but just hit different around the holidays. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled the promo video, shot by Ethan James Green, and it made for an overall steamy and enticing look at their offerings.

"It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life," Mariah Carey remarked of the partnership in a new Vogue interview recently. "From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam, I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me. I like that the different pieces I wore have different vibes to them. Some are cozy and festive, and others are more sexy and playful. One of my favorite looks was the gold set with these beautiful, intricate embellishments. It really felt like holiday glamour when I put it on."

Mariah Carey's Victoria's Secret Campaign: Watch

Furthermore, the superstar singer isn't a point of inspiration for just a lingerie brand; anything she touches feels her presence as an artist. For example, Latto recently recalled how working with Mariah Carey changed her whole perspective on having a music career. "I feel like anything is possible at this point," she said of their collaboration, the "Big Energy" remix. "I’ll just be praying and working hard and it just be like kind of falling in my lap for real. Once you work with Mariah Carey, anything is possible."

Meanwhile, she is still the muse of so many out there, especially former partner Nick Cannon, who continues to gush over her. The 54-year-old is going to dominate this season no matter what, so why not accept it and lean into it? We'll see how else she crosses over into these spaces for the holidays. For more news and the latest updates on Mariah Carey, stick around on HNHH.

[via]

