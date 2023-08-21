Latto Explains How Working With Mariah Carey Changed Her Career Outlook

Latto has already managed to team up with plenty of big names. Last year she teamed up with Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick for her debut album 777. Since then she’s worked with DJ Khaled, Saucy Santana, City Girls, GloRilla, Chloe, Cardi B, and Jung Kook. She’s released two hit singles so far this year. First came her Cardi B collaboration “Put It On Da Floor Again” which debuted inside the top 20 and has stuck on the charts ever since. Her collaboration with K-Pop star Jung Kook “Seven” debuted at number one on the Hot 100.

In a new interview with CNN, she spoke on one particular collaborator that changed her views on things. Last year she teamed up with DJ Khaled and Mariah Carey for a remix of her biggest hit song “Big Energy” and that collaboration clearly stuck with her. “I feel like anything is possible at this point. I’ll just be praying and working hard and it just be like kind of falling in my lap for real. Once you work with Mariah Carey, anything is possible,” she explained.

Latto On Working With Mariah Carey

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 19: Latto performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Over the weekend Latto teamed up with Davido and Musa Keys for a remix of their collaborative track “UNAVAILABLE.” The song came just a few days after she teased a collaboration with Davido. She shared pics to Instagram of the pair eating together in the studio while recording songs.

Last month, Latto showed off her talent in an entirely new medium, acting. She took on a role in the final season of Grow-Ish that had fans impressed with her acting abilities. What do you think of Latto reflecting on working with Mariah Carey? Let us know in the comment section below.

