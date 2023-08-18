Davido & Musa Keys Bring Latto Onboard Their “UNAVAILABLE [Remix]”: Stream

The latest criticisms against Latto have been all about the Atlanta-based artist seemingly taking a little too much inspiration from her contemporaries, such as Ice Spice and Sexyy Red. She doesn’t seem too bothered by the hate, especially given the success the 24-year-old has found with all of her recent releases. She and K-Pop sensation Jungkook broke countless records with their “Seven” collab, and not long before that she and Cardi B gave us the Song of the Summer with “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

This New Music Friday (August 18), Latto is back with more heat. She hopped on the remix of Davido and Musa Keys’ “UNAVAILABLE,” which first arrived on the Afrobeats artist’s Timeless LP at the end of March. It’s since racked up over 65M streams on Spotify, as well as a Major Lazer remix. For her part, the 777 hitmaker joined the rapper and producer to spit about taking note of the toxicity she deals with from others in her life.

Read More: Davido Makes His First Appearance Following Son’s Death

Davido & Musa Keys’ “UNAVAILABLE [Remix]” Gets the Latto Treatment

“Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me,” the blonde beauty‘s verse begins. “Out here dragging that wagon like a f**king G / You took everything from me but accountability, tuh,” she continues before turning up the heat a notch. “To have Latto, an incredible artist who we all love jump on the record, bringing her incredible energy to this song is pretty special and I can’t wait to see everyone having a good time all year round to this song,” Davido said of his experience working with her, as per Uproxx.

Check out the bars that Latto brought to Davido and Musa Keys’ “UNAVAILABLE [Remix]” above. Make sure to add it to your Spotify/Apple Music playlist if you’re feeling the new collab. To see what the rappers got to cooking up (literally) during their time in the studio together, click the link below.

Read More: Latto Shares Some Delicious-Looking Food Pics From The Studio

Quotable Lyrics:

Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach

I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me

Out here dragging that wagon like a f**king G

You took everything from me but accountability, tuh

[Via]