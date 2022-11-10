Davido is still grieving the devastating loss of his three-year old son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who drowned in the singer’s private swimming pool in his Lagos home. While the “Fall” singer has yet to be seen publicly since the fatal October 31st incident, fans did notice some subtle social media activity on Wednesday.

The singer unpinned a pinned post on his Instagram page of the flyer promoting his highly anticipated America festival, A.W.A.Y. The festival was scheduled to take place on November 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta with special performances from artists like Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (also known as Buju), Focalistc, and Victony.

However, fans assume that Davido’s removal of the post means that the festival has been postponed until further notice. Along with the seemingly cancelled show, Puma has also opted to delay the release of their collection with Davido following the star’s heartbreaking loss.

The news comes just weeks after news broke about the “If” singer’s son with fianceè Chioma, tragically passing away. A family source told gazettengr.com, “The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital. By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late.”

The source also shared, “The Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her”.

After the nanny and chef weren’t able to find Ifeanyi, “they began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool. No one could explain how the boy got in the pool.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Davido at this time.

