Davido
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips
- SongsDavido & Musa Keys Bring Latto Onboard Their "UNAVAILABLE [Remix]": Stream"Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it's never me," Latto rhymes on her verse.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDavido Makes His First Appearance Following Son’s Death Fans noticed new activity on the singer's Instagram page. By Lamar Banks
- MusicDavido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies In Family PoolDavido's domestic workers are being questioned by police after the death of his 3-year-old son.By Cole Blake
- NewsDaBaby Switches Up His Sound On Davido-Assisted Track "Showing Off Her Body"DaBaby was definitely thinking of the summer when he recorded this song.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDavido Calls On Focalistic For "Champion Sound"Davido and Focalistic connect for a new single. By Aron A.
- SongsDavido Joins Adekunle Gold On "High"Adekunle Gold recruits Davido on "High."By Milca P.
- Music VideosChris Brown & Young Thug Show Out For Davido's "Shopping Spree" VideoDavido & the "Slime & B" duo collide for the new music video for "Shopping Spree." By Aron A.
- NewsDavido Looks For "A Better Time" On Album Ft. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil BabyThe American-Nigerian international star gathers 17 tracks to celebrate life.By Erika Marie
- NewsDavido & Lil Baby Join Forces For New Collab "So Crazy"Davido & Lil Baby connect for a new record that would've set the summer ablaze. By Aron A.
- MusicDavido Releases "Fem" From Upcoming Album "A Better Time"Davido is back with a new song and visuals.By Dre D.
- Music VideosSummer Walker Steals The Show In Davido's "D&G" Music VideoSummer Walker is featured on David's "D&G" record, which is produced by London On Da Track.By Rose Lilah
- SongsKranium Issues A Refix Of Davido's "Risky" TrackKranium reworks Davido's track.By Milca P.
- SongsDaVido & Summer Walker Connect On "A Good Time" Select "D&G"DaVido and Summer Walker come through with a smooth duet.By Milca P.
- NewsDavido's "A Good Time" Includes Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna & MoreDavido returns to have "A Good Time" on his new album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDavido & Popcaan Join Forces On "Risky"Davido & Popcaan join forces on their latest collaboration.By Aron A.
- Music VideosChris Brown & Davido Team Up For "Blow My Mind" Music VideoDavido and Chris Brown drop off "Blow My Mind" visual.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Brown Joins Davido On "Blow My Mind"Davido & Chris Brown join forces on new single, "Blow My Mind."By Aron A.
- NewsBusta Rhymes Hops On Davido's "Fall' Remix With PrayahBusta Rhymes joins the Afrobeats wave on the grandest scale.By Devin Ch
- NewsPereNigerian artist Davido connects with American superstars Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd for "Pere."By Rose Lilah