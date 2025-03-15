Davido Shares High Octane "Be There Still" A Month Out From His Next Album

One of the most vital Afrobeats artists of the 21st century is back, and his name is Davido. That's true for a lot of reasons, too. Not only has the 32-year-old done a lot of his genre and its neighboring subsets over the last decade plus, he's also been able to crossover with artists outside his wheelhouse. Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Quavo are just a few hip-hop and R&B superstars he's been in touch with. But with this upcoming solo album he's got coming out, 5ive, which is out April 18, it seems he's going to be staying true to his roots. On the first and second singles, "Awuke" with YG Marley and "Funds" featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike, he's bringing out the native sounds fans are accustomed to.
The third is keeping the familiarity alive, that being "Be There Still." Here, Davido is showing love to the fans, his friends, and family, just like they have to him. "We going high with family for my side, oh (Yea ay yeah) / No be fight (Yeah, yeah) / No be everybody dey my side (Oh, I know, oh) / But I no mind oh, I don't mind oh." Overall, the song has almost an anthemic feel to it as he celebrates how much success he' sustained. "My heart pure like pure water / And water no get~e ota / And you can't fight destiny / The pain brings out the best in me." Davido's got the "Eye of the Tiger" on this track and it seems as though for this album, too.
Davido "Be There Still"
Quotable Lyrics:
I want to have it all
Still dey find my result
Na God dey bless me all the way
Twelve years, I'm still on top
And my cup runneth over
Read More: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2024