Davido
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Global Music PerformanceNext year will mark the third year of the Best Global Music Performance award.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips
- SongsDavido & Musa Keys Bring Latto Onboard Their "UNAVAILABLE [Remix]": Stream"Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it's never me," Latto rhymes on her verse.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDavido Makes His First Appearance Following Son’s Death Fans noticed new activity on the singer's Instagram page. By Lamar Banks