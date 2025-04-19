Davido Celebrates His Genre & Culture On Stacked Album "5ive"

Davido has been one the leading voices in Afrobeats since the genre started to break into the mainstream market in the U.S. He's been especially important due to his influence over the sound by bringing outside talents into his world. Whether that be rappers and pop or R&B singers, he's diversified it to new heights.
Because of that, the Nigerian recording artist is taking the time on his newest album, 5ive, to celebrate what he's done. But he's not being greedy. He's also giving the genre his all on this album, showing everyone how amazing the music in this space is.
In an interview with Apple Music, Davido said, "This is definitely about celebrating the longevity and how far we’ve come. It’s been a long, long journey. Afrobeats is in an amazing place. Everybody’s doing well, all the way from South Africa to Ghana to Nigeria," he began.
"For us to have risen and taken this culture and the music to such heights—we have our own categories at the Grammys, at the Billboard Awards; we have our own festivals selling out more than the festivals in America. It’s crazy," Davido added.
"Because of the nature of the whole genre, everybody’s messing with the culture. So, every album is to push Afrobeats further." You can check out the uplifting project with the Spotify and Apple Music links below. The album enlists Shenseea, Victoria Monet, Chris Brown, Omah Lay, and more.
Read More: Morray Reveals Where He's Been, Talks New Mixtape "Long Story Short," And Thanks His Fans For Sticking By Him
Davido 5ive
5ive Tracklist:
- Five By Alhasnislam
- Anything
- Be There Still
- CFMF
- 10 Kilo
- Offa Me (feat. Victoria Monet)
- Don't Know
- R&B (feat. Shenseea & 450)
- Awuke with YG Marley
- Holy Water (feat. Victony & Musa Keys)
- Nuttin Dey
- Titanium (feat. Chris Brown)
- Lately
- Tek (feat. Becky G)
- Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike)
- Lover Boy (feat. Tayc & Dadju)
- With You (feat, Omah Lay)