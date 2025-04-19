Davido Celebrates His Genre & Culture On Stacked Album "5ive"

With Afrobeats being on such an impressive run over the last decade or so, Davido is taking the time to celebrate its growth.

Davido has been one the leading voices in Afrobeats since the genre started to break into the mainstream market in the U.S. He's been especially important due to his influence over the sound by bringing outside talents into his world. Whether that be rappers and pop or R&B singers, he's diversified it to new heights.

Because of that, the Nigerian recording artist is taking the time on his newest album, 5ive, to celebrate what he's done. But he's not being greedy. He's also giving the genre his all on this album, showing everyone how amazing the music in this space is.

In an interview with Apple Music, Davido said, "This is definitely about celebrating the longevity and how far we’ve come. It’s been a long, long journey. Afrobeats is in an amazing place. Everybody’s doing well, all the way from South Africa to Ghana to Nigeria," he began.

"For us to have risen and taken this culture and the music to such heights—we have our own categories at the Grammys, at the Billboard Awards; we have our own festivals selling out more than the festivals in America. It’s crazy," Davido added.

"Because of the nature of the whole genre, everybody’s messing with the culture. So, every album is to push Afrobeats further." You can check out the uplifting project with the Spotify and Apple Music links below. The album enlists Shenseea, Victoria Monet, Chris Brown, Omah Lay, and more.

Davido 5ive

5ive Tracklist:

  1. Five By Alhasnislam
  2. Anything
  3. Be There Still
  4. CFMF
  5. 10 Kilo
  6. Offa Me (feat. Victoria Monet)
  7. Don't Know
  8. R&B (feat. Shenseea & 450)
  9. Awuke with YG Marley
  10. Holy Water (feat. Victony & Musa Keys)
  11. Nuttin Dey
  12. Titanium (feat. Chris Brown)
  13. Lately
  14. Tek (feat. Becky G)
  15. Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike)
  16. Lover Boy (feat. Tayc & Dadju)
  17. With You (feat, Omah Lay)

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
