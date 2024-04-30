Wizkid And Davido Get Into Heated X Exchange Over Who's Better

There continues to be something in the water in 2024. Beef has been on the menu of just about every major rapper, and now the trend is spilling over into Afrobeat. Wizkid and Davido are two of the biggest Afrobeat artists in the world, and they are not putting up a unified front. In fact, both artists took shots at one another, claiming they are the more important figure within Afrobeat. The whole thing went down on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29.

Wizkid started things off with a subtweet. The "Bad to Me" singer criticized an unnamed artist, claiming they couldn't touch him in terms of relevance. "U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music," he wrote. The mystery of who he was talking about was quickly solved when Davido got involved. The latter quote tweeted a second message from Wizkid that read: "U know what... no point. Delusional n**gas" with a very pointed response. "We not delusional," Davido wrote. "You're a sick man."

Davido Claimed Wizkid's Career Was Dead

The two artists continued to trade shots on X into the evening. Wizkid quote tweeted Davido's response with a video of Davido awkwardly laughing. The latter then took things up a notch by claiming Wizkid is over the hill. "Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout," he noted. "And jeopardizing millions of my USD on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again." Davido then took a page out of Drake's book by poking fun at Wizkid's shoe size. "Size 7 shoe," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "N**ga shot at footlocker kids."

Wizkid decided not to take things further, though. He shut down the X exchange then and there by claiming he was over it. "I don tire," he tweeted. "I dey go sleep. Jesus is King." Wizkid and Davido have collaborated multiple times over the years, with some of their most notable songs including "My Way" and "Feel (Remix)."

The two artists reportedly had a falling out in 2023, which Davido attributed to the fans during an appearance on Drink Champs. "It actually started with the fans," he explained. "It was the fans going at it. We was f*cking around and he announced like, 'Yo, I’m going on tour with Davido next year.' The fans were so angry." Regardless of who started it, the beef has become very real.

