Chris Brown Goes Into His Afrobeat Bag With Davido And Lojay On “Sensational”

Chris Brown is most well-known for how controversial he is. We do not need to go into the history of why so many people and music fans are divided on him. Besides his actions outside of music, a lot of listeners are growing more and more irritated with how long and bloated his records have been. Brown notoriously came out with a new version of Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

The original was already excessively long with 45 songs. The holiday-themed release, Heartbreak On A Full Moon Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season - 12 Days Of Christmas was 57 tracks and over three hours! Now, Chris Brown seems to be near another album release, possibly on or near November 11. We say that because the title of it is 11:11. We already got a single back in June for this tape.

Listen To "Sensational" From Chris Brown, Davido, And Lojay

"Summer Too Hot" was traditional fare from the Virginia artist. On this latest cut, he recruits Davido and Lojay for "Sensational." It features tropical vibes similar to the lead track. However, this one fits more into the Afrobeat genre. With so much music from Breezy, is his approach getting too repetitive, or is it still "sensational?"

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay, "Sensational?" Is this the better single from his upcoming album over "Summer Too Hot?" Do you think Chris Brown is still a top-tier R&B artist?

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad shele wey I jam for NYC (Yeah)

Big kele, she carry the best I've seen (Yeah)

Steady be ready in the assassin (Woah)

Sweeting my belly, you’re like cake icing (Woah)

One thing jelly, eggplant emoji

Soul Train when I slide it in

