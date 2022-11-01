Nigerian artist Davido‘s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, has drowned in the family swimming pool. Eight domestic workers who were on duty at the time are being questioned by police regarding the incident.

Lagos police public affairs officer Benjamin Hundeyin told reporters that the workers are cooperating to find out what led to the child’s death.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Davido performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

“His (Ifeanyi’s) death is confirmed. His (Davido’s) domestic workers have been brought in for questioning and anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately,” Hundeyin told local news outlet Punch. “About eight of them were brought in to narrate their version of what happened to assist us in getting what really happened.”

After being found, Ifeanyi was reportedly pulled out of the swimming pool and rushed to a local hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Davido had recently celebrated his son’s third birthday in a post on Instagram, on October 20.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” the singer wrote at the time. “You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son.”

Neither Davido nor his fiancé, Chioma Rowland, have commented publically on the death. Rowland works as a social media influencer and chef.

Various Nigerian entertainers, including actor Williams Uchemba and singer Paul Play Dairo have shared statements on social media expressing their condolences to Davido and Rowland over the loss.

Davido has two other daughters with two other women.

The Afrobeats star is best known for his songs “If” and “Fall,” and has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown in recent years. His work has earned him MTV and BET music awards.

