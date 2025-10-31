Burna Boy Suggests He's Still Got Strong Beef With Davido During Livestream

Burna Boy is one of the biggest artists in the world these days, although his rising stardom hasn't eliminated some of the more negative long-standing narratives in his career. Arguably his biggest one is his years-long feud with fellow Nigerian artist Davido, which is apparently as strong as ever.

Fans got this update thanks to Burna's recent appearance on a PlaqueBoyMax livestream, a clip of which DJ Akademiks caught on Instagram. In the clip, Max received a ten-sub gift from a user called "dwmdavido." When he thanked the user, the Afrobeats artist questioned the donation with some annoyed facial expressions and said "Nah, nah, man," with a laugh. It seems like the streamer either feigned ignorance or didn't know the context of the feud, which is hard for even longtime fans to assess.

From what they can gather, Burna Boy and Davido's beef has lasted for years and years, with them only having one collab back in 2011, "Trumpet." They were both on a Danagog remix in 2016, but things really seemed to break down sometime around 2019. Following many fan comparisons and some social media shots, it seems like they won't squash this matter anytime soon. Talk about No Sign Of Weakness...

Burna Boy Davido Beef

Jokes aside, we will see if Davido responds to this interaction, although it seems far too light and casual to really make a big deal out of. After all, if Burna Boy couldn't help but express his disapproval when seeing his name, maybe he feels vindication by still being on his rival's mind all these years later.

Elsewhere, Davido dropped a new album of his own this year along with Burna, with 5ive landing in April a few months before No Sign Of Weakness. The "Be There Still" artist still boasts a very successful career, and so does his biggest opp.