Burna Boy Is Ready To Takeover The Globe In New Album "No Sign Of Weakness"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 29 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (24) unnamed (24)
Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness is the Afrobeats superstar’s eighth album. He credits the album as the evolution of his signature sound.

No Sign of Weakness is Burna Boy’s eighth album and most anticipated yet. 

The 16-track project follows his Grammy-nominated I Told Them and explores emotional resilience, ego, and fame’s psychological toll. The album is expected to make Burna a megastar like Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and Drake

Opening tracks “No Panic” and “No Sign of Weakness” set the tone, combining steely confidence with quiet defiance. Burna delivers mantras for perseverance, cloaked in coded slang and menacing beats. His message is clear: never fold, never flinch.

Global collaborations add range without diluting identity. Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey appear, yet Burna keeps the spotlight focused. “Kabiyesi” draws from Fuji traditions, affirming his self-anointed kingship. 

On “28 Grams” and “Buy You Life,” he reflects on the weight of wealth and mortality. The latter warns, “Man pass man, but no man be Superman.”

“Empty Chairs” echoes the emotional emptiness of fame, while “Pardon,” with Stromae, offers cross-cultural contrition in French and English. Romantic turns surface on “Sweet Love,” “Come Gimme,” and “Change Your Mind,” where Burna shows warmth without abandoning grit. “Tatata,” meanwhile, blends lust with swagger.

With No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy sharpens his pen and stretches his palette. The album resists simple genre tags or commercial formulas. It’s not just a return—it’s a reflection.

Through layered songwriting and commanding delivery, Burna charts a personal evolution, reinforcing why he remains one of global music’s most fearless voices.

MORE: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

No Sign Of Weakness (Deluxe) - Burna Boy

Official Tracklist

  1. No Panic
  2. No Sign Of Weakness 
  3. Buy You Life
  4. Love
  5. TaTaTa feat. Travis Scott  
  6. Come Gimme
  7. Dem Dey 
  8. Sweet Love 
  9. 28 Grams
  10. Kabiyesi
  11. Empty Chairs feat. Mick Jagger
  12. Update
  13. Pardon with Stromae
  14. Bundle By Bundle  
  15. Change Your Mind feat. Shaboozey
  16. Born Winner

MORE: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
burna-boy-tatata Songs Burna Boy & Travis Scott Blend Styles On "TaTaTa" 1.6K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 444
burna-boy-tracklist-features-i-told-them Music Burna Boy Unveils Tracklist And Features For "I Told Them…" 2.6K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.3K
Comments 0