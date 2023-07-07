Krayzie Bone is looking to get Bone Thugs-N-Harmony back together in more ways than one. He’s hoping for a reunion of the hip-hop group so that they can make new music. According to former bandmate Layzie Bone, new tracks would be laid down only if Dr. Dre produced those songs. But as far as a reunion concert of sorts, Krayzie seems to be working on that front himself. A Bone Thugs fan asked on Wednesday, July 5th, when the Tiny Desk Concert was happening for the group, to which Krayzie replied, “I’m working on that.”

Tiny Desk Concerts is a show on NPR. It’s a series of videos that showcase live concerts from different music genres. The show is hosted by NPR Music and located at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C. Tiny Desk offers musicians the chance to come together (or, in Bone Thugs’ case, get back together) to bust out a jam session in a confined space. It’s a fun concept that NPR has been using for awhile. And now Krayzie Bone wants his old squad to turn up to the office/studio for a reunion performance.

Could Bone Thugs Really Play A “Tiny Desk” Concert?

I’m working on that https://t.co/CgAX9USf5m — krayzie Bone (@iamKrayzieBone) July 5, 2023

Again, all five of the rappers that make up Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone — would come running to the studio if Dre called. But that doesn’t guarantee a reunion any time soon. If they were to book Tiny Desk, it would signal a coming back to form for the group. As Dre told Layzie, all of them individually asking him for a beat is never going to happen. The magic is there only when all five Bone Thugs are present and accounted for.

For fans of the 90s and early 2000s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was a staple of the rap game. For Krayzie Bone, it was the best time of his life, something he’s looking to get back with a convergence of all the Bones. Time will tell if they nab a spot on Tiny Desk or if they collaborate once again for new tracks.

