Legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony could possibly get back together for new music, under one condition. Member Layzie Bone guested on an episode of The Digital Soapbox Network that was posted yesterday. While on the show he mentioned the one thing it would take to make a reunion happen, production from Dr. Dre. He expanded on the point with a story about how they almost worked with Dre in the past, but couldn’t. “When the opportunity was presenting itself, we was internally fucked up,” Layzie explained. “And that n*gga Dre was like, ‘If I can’t have all five of y’all, I ain’t f*cking wit y’all. And that was that. So hopefully one day hell get it. I know all of us individually tried. I mean, that’s Dre.”

He continued his praise for the producer. “Who don’t want a Dre beat? We all tried to go individually but the way the word got back to me was like, ‘Dre said if he can’t have all y’all, it’s no beat.” Layzie is pretty confident that the entirety of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony would get together quickly if Dre was involved. ” One call from Dre, watch how fast all five n*ggas get together. Let’s preach on that. I’ll drop everything I’m doing for an opportunity to work with Dr. Dre. I’m pretty sure my n*ggas feel the same way.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Potential Reunion

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony just became the most recent rap artist honored with a street named after them. Last month a street in their hometown was officially named in honor of the legendary group. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way is now the street’s actual name.

Last year, Bizzy Bone started some controversy when he called out his Bone Thugs bandmates for touring without him. While fans were quick to call it beef, it turned out everyone was in on it. Bizzy admitted that it was primarily a publicity stunt as he was releasing a new album at the time. What do you think of the potential for a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunion? Let us know in the comment section below.

