Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Stage Heartfelt Reunion With Conor McGregor's Help

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of the defining rap groups of the 1990s. They dominated the charts and pioneered a flow that's still credited to them. Their success led to internal strife, however. It's been a long road for each of the group's members, and yet, all of them are back on the same page. Bone Thugs is back and they have plans to release new music. It's a miracle, and it all came together because of one unlikely celebrity: Conor McGregor.

Well, that's the headline version at least. Krayzie Bone told All Hip Hop that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony would have likely gotten back together without McGregor. But he does admit the former UFC star did play a huge role in making it happen faster than it would have. "We were going to do this anyway, even without Connor McGregor," he noted. "The Conor McGregor situation just made it happen faster." The connection with McGregor also gave the group a record label to call home. The UFC star launched the record label Greenback and locked Bone Thugs-N-Harmony up as one of its first acts.

Why Did Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Break Up?

"Connor expressed interest in us last year and wanted to work with us," Krayzie Bone explained. "Once he put the offer on the table, it looked good. We actually signed the deal last year, but the holidays and rescheduled shows took up the first two months of 2025." Bone Thugs are working on their first album since 2010, an indicator of how difficult it's been to get everybody in the same room at the same time. It has especially been difficult for Bizzy Bone. Bizzy left Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in 2022, citing a lack of creative freedom.