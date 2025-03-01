Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Stage Heartfelt Reunion With Conor McGregor's Help

MORRISON, COLORADO - APRIL 19: Wish Bone of "Bone thugs-n-harmony" open for Ice Cube during a Colorado spring snow storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 19, 2024 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are back together after years of strife, and Conor McGregor of all people played a role in the reunion.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of the defining rap groups of the 1990s. They dominated the charts and pioneered a flow that's still credited to them. Their success led to internal strife, however. It's been a long road for each of the group's members, and yet, all of them are back on the same page. Bone Thugs is back and they have plans to release new music. It's a miracle, and it all came together because of one unlikely celebrity: Conor McGregor.

Well, that's the headline version at least. Krayzie Bone told All Hip Hop that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony would have likely gotten back together without McGregor. But he does admit the former UFC star did play a huge role in making it happen faster than it would have. "We were going to do this anyway, even without Connor McGregor," he noted. "The Conor McGregor situation just made it happen faster." The connection with McGregor also gave the group a record label to call home. The UFC star launched the record label Greenback and locked Bone Thugs-N-Harmony up as one of its first acts.

Why Did Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Break Up?

"Connor expressed interest in us last year and wanted to work with us," Krayzie Bone explained. "Once he put the offer on the table, it looked good. We actually signed the deal last year, but the holidays and rescheduled shows took up the first two months of 2025." Bone Thugs are working on their first album since 2010, an indicator of how difficult it's been to get everybody in the same room at the same time. It has especially been difficult for Bizzy Bone. Bizzy left Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in 2022, citing a lack of creative freedom.

He was not the first member to feel stifled under Bone Thugs banner. Krazyie Bone and Wish Bone also left the group to focus on their label, The Life Entertainment, in 2011. Priorities shifted, egos clashed, but it seems like all has been forgiven and everybody is back together. Krazyie Bone told All Hip Hop they've even managed to regain their chemistry in the studio. "Everything was smooth," he explained. "And we were working really fast. We knocked out like four or five songs. It was a wonderful thing." Bone Thugs' upcoming album has yet to get a proper release date.

[via]

