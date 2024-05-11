Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Tease Reunion For 30th Anniversary

The pride and joy of Cleveland hip-hop is back. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, the iconic 1990s group, is celebrating three decades of music. While the specific circumstances under which the celebration will happen is still unclear, Lazyie Bown took to Instagram on May 10 to assure fans that something is going to happen. This is a huge deal, considering the five-man group haven't put out new music since 2017 or toured since 2022. Apparently, all it took was an anniversary to bring them back together.

Layzie Bone posted a video on his Instagram to confirm that June 23 is a day that Bone Thugs-n-Harmony fans need to clear on their calendars. "We celebrating 30 years now," he explained. "June 23, 1994, is the day that 'Thuggish Ruggish Bone' came out. The celebration of 30 years." Layzie went on the mention some of the artists that the group has worked with over the years, it's basically a who's who of 90s icons. "Now you know you got your Bone and Biggies," he added. "You got your 2Pacs and your Mariah Careys. And JDs, and Bow Wow. We done mixed and mingled with a lot of people."

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Haven't Toured Since 2022

Then, the bombshell. "Now, on the 30th year anniversary," the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper stated. "We’re gonna do it again." It's about as exciting as an announcement can be while still being vague. Layzie doesn't clarify whether the group is getting back together to record a new song, new album, or perform a show together. It's worth noting that the last time Bone Thugs were doing shows, they were pitching it as their "farewell tour." The group has been through turmoil and inner-conflict over the years, with members coming and going.

Part of the appeal of the so-called "farewell tour" was that all five members agreed to come back and dazzle fans with their flows. Layzie, Krayzie, Wish, Flesh and Bizzy Bone set their differences aside to go out on a high note. It'll be interesting to see whether this 30th anniversary celebration will follow suit, or if it will see key members sitting out.

