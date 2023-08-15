Krayzie Bone Laughs Off Stolen Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Sign

Krayzie Bone was overjoyed when he and the rest of the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were bestowed their very own street sign. But the best part is that it was in their hometown of Cleveland — however, the milestone was tainted with reports that the sign was stolen. The “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” street post was located near the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The incident allegedly happened 48 hours after it was put up. But Krayzie Bone isn’t too upset and notes it’s just the way of his city.

“That’s Cleveland,” he told AllHipHop. “They put up three signs up—one at both ends of the street and one in the middle of the street. I guess someone stole the one in the middle, thinking it wouldn’t be noticed, but left the other two. It’s all good though, no worries. All love.”

Meanwhile, Bizzy Bone had to put an end to rumors that he and his groupmates were beefing. In response to the rumors, he shared a clip of Krayzie Bone shared “Kray Kray” music video, dispelling rumors of tension with his group mates. Bizzy originally called the group out on the song “Bizzy Get’s Busy,” complaining about them excluding him from their recent tours. He later walked back the comments, claiming they were just for publicity for his album, I’m Busy.

“Kamikaze on these B.M.N’z!!!! Normalize supporting the ones you came up with,” Bizzy wrote in the post’s caption. “Nowadays no made up drama nor immaturity can change camaraderie, love and friendship. Literally there are no problems with us. You get us in the room together it uh be like the telly tubbies in onesies.” He continued: “We share joy and pain together. Mama Linda , Mama Rose , Mama P and Granny Sis. Imma keep throwing water bottles and addressing all issues pertinent and necessary to secure our reputations. I coulda G money and dun dunna m*nned it but it was bigger than New Jack City. Religious purposes. Feel me? Tour life. Road Warriors. Btnh gang. Best friends. Drinking buddies. BONE THUGS~N~HARMONY 2024!!!!!”

