Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce 2025 Tour With Tech N9ne & DJ Quik

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 643 Views
Three 6 Mafia Bone Thugs N Harmony Tour Hip Hop News
Three 6 Mafia performs on the second day of Bonnaroo near Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 16, 2023. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Three 6 Mafia, Tech N9ne, and DJ Quik will hit the road from August to October along with more special guests.

When it comes to '90s hip-hop, few groups are as legendary as Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The two collectives already had an iconic Verzuz battle. So what better way to follow up their history than with a joint tour with DJ Paul, Bizzy Bone, Juicy J, Krayzie Bone, and more?

Per Billboard, the "Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia" tour will run from late August of this year to early October. Amphitheaters across the United States are in for a true treat. Tech N9ne, DJ Quik, and more special guests will join them on the trek. Presale tickets are currently live, and you can check them out online.

General public tickets and VIP packages will reportedly go on sale this Friday (June 13). All five Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members will appear alongside Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul and Juicy J. These groups have teased reunions in the past, so we're happy to see their history continue.

Three 6 Mafia Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour Dates

"Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia" Tour Dates
August 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (without Tech N9ne)
August 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
August 31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 4 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
September 5 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
September 6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 12 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
September 13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
September 14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
September 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
September 19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
September 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds
September 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
October 3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Octover 4 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

