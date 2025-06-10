Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Three 6 Mafia, Tech N9ne, and DJ Quik will hit the road from August to October along with more special guests.

Per Billboard, the "Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia" tour will run from late August of this year to early October. Amphitheaters across the United States are in for a true treat. Tech N9ne , DJ Quik, and more special guests will join them on the trek. Presale tickets are currently live, and you can check them out online.

When it comes to '90s hip-hop, few groups are as legendary as Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs -N-Harmony. The two collectives already had an iconic Verzuz battle. So what better way to follow up their history than with a joint tour with DJ Paul, Bizzy Bone, Juicy J , Krayzie Bone , and more?

