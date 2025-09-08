Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Eazy-E have a lot more in common than some of you may realize. Despite their geological and sonic differences, the latter was instrumental in helping the Cleveland rap group get country-wide recognition. After repeatedly calling the late MCs office, he finally got back to the quintet.
For context, Bone Thugs took a one-way bus ride to Los Angeles, so they were banking on something big to happen. Krayzie Bone was asked to rap on the phone right there on the spot. Sure enough, he impressed Eazy-E so much that he wound up signing the Midwest rap posse in 1993.
They released several projects through the N.W.A rapper's Ruthless Records, forming quite the partnership and friendship. Sadly, just two years later or so, the West Coast icon passed away. But even though it's been 30 years since his death, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are still paying their respects to the man who launched their careers.
Yesterday, September 7, marks the day Eazy-E was born. That would make him 61. To honor him, they decided to collaborate with their late friend's son, Lil Eazy-E, for a touching tribute track.
"Eazy" was released to the group's YouTube page and it's an emotional listen. The accompanying music video adds to the weight of the song as it's a mashup of iconic Eazy-E moments.
In the video description, Bone Thugs writes, "This release is more than just a song — it’s a celebration of the man who believed in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony from the start. On September 7th, Eazy-E’s birthday, we honor his legacy and remember that it was 30 years ago when Eazy signed Bone to Ruthless Records, forever changing hip-hop history."
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Lil Eazy-E "Eazy"
