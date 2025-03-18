Suge Knight Unearths Chilling Rumors About Eazy-E’s Death

Marion Suge Knight watches show. during The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)
Eazy-E's daughter and his N.W.A groupmate Ice Cube have shut down theories that Suge Knight had anything to do with his death.

Over two decades ago, Suge Knight appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he implied that Eazy-E could have allegedly been injected with AIDS-tainted blood. “Technology is so high,” he said at the time. “If you shoot somebody, you go to jail forever. You don’t want to go to jail forever … They have a new thing out. They have this stuff they called … they get blood from somebody with AIDS and they shoot you with it. That’s [a] slow death. The Eazy-E thing, you know what I mean?”

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, he was asked if he really meant what he said, or if he was just trying to get attention. He said he didn't want to “incriminate" himself, refusing to confirm or deny the allegations. He did go over the timeline leading up to Eazy-E's passing, however, emphasizing how the performer was allegedly showing “no signs" of being sick ahead of his 1995 death.

Eazy-E's Death

According to him, Eazy and his manager Jerry Heller initially sought a routine medical checkup. “They give him a physical,” Knight began. “They said they think something wrong with him. He in the hospital stuck. Next thing you know, Eric got a shot.” He described the shot as “something simple” such as B12. "Next thing you know," Knight said. "They say Eric got AIDS. Next thing you know, he’s a dead muthaf*cka." Following Knight's 2003 remarks, Eazy-E's daughter Ebie Wright shut down speculation that Knight had anything to do with her father's death.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, his N.W.A. groupmate Ice Cube also denied these rumors. "How would [Suge Knight] do that?” he asked. “And Eazy would never tell anybody? [...] You’d know. I mean, I’m just saying, just say this happened, Eazy would tell somebody, ‘This motherf*cker poked me with some sh*t.' [...] Now, if he was unconscious and—I don’t know. … If Eazy would have known he got poked, he would’ve said something. If he didn’t know he got poked, then the conspiracy lives on.”

