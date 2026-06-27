New Details Surface For Jay-Z's Air Force 1 Low For Reasonable Doubt's Anniversary

A closer look has surfaced at Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The pair celebrates 30 years since Reasonable Doubt's original 1996 release. Brooklyn creative Ryan Witherspoon shared early images of the sneaker online. It keeps the Air Force 1's familiar white leather build throughout the upper.

A blue Roc-A-Fella Records logo sits stitched into the heel. That detail connects this pair to a promotional Air Force 1 first made in 1999. Nike later brought that same design back in limited numbers during 2017. This new version adds "Reasonable Doubt 1996" embossed text along the heel panel.

The shoe arrives inside a custom black box tied to the anniversary. Inside, a Roc-A-Fella and Nike branded card sits beside a sealed envelope.

Also a cream colored pouch and additional packaging also appear in early photos. Together, these details suggest a more formal rollout than a simple giveaway.

No release information has been confirmed for this pair yet. Based on past Roc-A-Fella Air Force 1 releases, it may stay limited. The shoe arrives as part of a wider anniversary campaign called JAY-Z 30. That campaign includes pop-ups, merchandise, and three Yankee Stadium shows in July.

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JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The original Roc-A-Fella Air Force 1 dates back to 1999, early in the label's run. That version became one of the more recognized celebrity tied Air Force 1s of its era. Nike revisited the design once before, releasing a limited batch in 2017. This new pair builds on that same blue heel logo detail.

Adding "Reasonable Doubt 1996" ties the shoe directly to Jay-Z's debut album. That album launched Roc-A-Fella Records and helped define his early career.