JAY-Z Celebrates Reasonable Doubt Anniversary With The Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low

A first look just surfaced at a new Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low. JAY-Z is marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt with the shoe. Brooklyn creative Ryan Witherspoon shared the early photos online.

The shoe keeps the Air Force 1 Low's familiar white leather build. A small navy Roc-A-Fella logo sits stitched onto the toe area. That detail connects directly back to the original promotional Air Force 1 from 1999.

Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke were known for wearing all white Air Force 1s in the early 2000s. Nike eventually gave Roc-A-Fella its own version of the shoe in 2004. That release returned again in 2017 as part of the Air Force 1's 35th anniversary celebration.

This newest pair arrives alongside a wider run of anniversary projects tied to JAY-Z's 1996 debut album. Apparel, books, jerseys, and other custom pieces have appeared throughout New York recently. JAY-Z is also preparing three performances at Yankee Stadium centered around the anniversary.

No release information has been confirmed for this specific pair yet. Past similar releases have stayed limited to friends and family rather than going public. For now, the shoe remains another small piece of a much larger celebration.

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JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The original Roc-A-Fella Air Force 1 nearly didn't happen the way fans remember it today. A former Nike employee first pitched a colorful design before Jay-Z requested a simple white on white build instead.

That decision shaped everything that followed for the silhouette. Internally, the project wasn't an easy sell, since Nike's entertainment team didn't want to make artist specific shoes at the time. Getting it made required outside help from a sneaker boutique with ties to Jay-Z directly.

Some samples from that early era, including a Black Album themed pair, have built strong reputations among collectors. That history adds weight to this newest anniversary pair.