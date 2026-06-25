JAŸ-Z Teams Up With Rick Rubin For Eight-Part Docuseries, "JAŸ-Z In 8"

JAŸ-Z is having himself an active 2026. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the artist is going to be hosting some major concerts. For instance, Hov will perform at Yankee Stadium in July, Paris in September, and Los Angeles in October.

Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, JAŸ-Z was present at the Roots Picnic. It was here that he delivered a dope freestyle, aiming for the likes of Drake, Ye, Dame Dash, and Tory Lanez.

Since that time, fans have been speculating about a potential new album. Given how active Hov is right now, it would only make sense for him to also release a new body of work. For now, nothing has been announced.

However, today, JAŸ-Z did give fans some insight into his next project. According to HBO Max, he and Rick Rubin will take part in an eight-episode docuseries about JAŸ-Z's life and career. The series will be called JAŸ-Z In 8.

JAŸ-Z In 8 Teaser

There is no exact release date for the docuseries at this time. All we know right now is that the series is scheduled for the Fall. Throughout the series, we will get some insight into the way Hov makes music and writes his lyrics.