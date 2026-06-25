JAŸ-Z Teams Up With Rick Rubin For Eight-Part Docuseries, "JAŸ-Z In 8"

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin are sitting down for an eight-part series about the life of one of hip-hop's most important artists.

JAŸ-Z is having himself an active 2026. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the artist is going to be hosting some major concerts. For instance, Hov will perform at Yankee Stadium in July, Paris in September, and Los Angeles in October.

Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, JAŸ-Z was present at the Roots Picnic. It was here that he delivered a dope freestyle, aiming for the likes of Drake, Ye, Dame Dash, and Tory Lanez.

Since that time, fans have been speculating about a potential new album. Given how active Hov is right now, it would only make sense for him to also release a new body of work. For now, nothing has been announced.

However, today, JAŸ-Z did give fans some insight into his next project. According to HBO Max, he and Rick Rubin will take part in an eight-episode docuseries about JAŸ-Z's life and career. The series will be called JAŸ-Z In 8.

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JAŸ-Z In 8 Teaser

There is no exact release date for the docuseries at this time. All we know right now is that the series is scheduled for the Fall. Throughout the series, we will get some insight into the way Hov makes music and writes his lyrics.

For die-hard JAŸ-Z fans, this is fantastic news. It is yet another example of how this is a celebratory year for the legend's music. It also feels as though all of these activations are a way to tease the next Hov album. Perhaps this is wishful thinking on our part, but the signs are all there.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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