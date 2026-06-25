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Jay-Z in 8
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JAŸ-Z Teams Up With Rick Rubin For Eight-Part Docuseries, "JAŸ-Z In 8"
JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin are sitting down for an eight-part series about the life of one of hip-hop's most important artists.
By
Alexander Cole
June 25, 2026