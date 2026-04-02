DJ Akademiks Vows To Stop Engaging With Ebro & Mero

DJ Akademiks has been at odds with Ebro and The Kid Mero for some time now. Last month, the personality shared his take on the former Hot 97 host's departure, claiming that it was prompted by poor ratings. This earned a fiery response from Ebro, who claimed on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show that Ak is viewed as an "alcoholic degenerate loser."

Akademiks addressed this during a livestream, taking aim at both Ebro and Mero. “You guys did suck at your job, but they hired someone who's worse," he declared at the time. "Maybe that was a DEl type of thing, I don't know. The new radio host up there at Hot 97, absolutely atrocious. I think he's going to be gone as soon as they get past the mandatory signing period ... He's out the door as soon as that's done.”

From there, Mero jumped in with a tweet, making it clear that he was not at all pleased with Ak's remarks.

Mero Goes Off On DJ Akademiks

“IDK HOW LIVINGSTON GOT FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME AS AN ADULT, YEAH DEFINITELY NOT TALKING TO NEW ARTISTS AT HOT97 NOT AT ALL … LIVI IS A DICKRIDER THAT NEEDS THIS ‘MEDIA GUY GOSSIP’ SH*T TO SURVIVE 😂😂 HE CANT *MAKE* ANYTHING. HE CANT HAVE AN ORIGINAL THOUGHT, F*CKIN FAT DORK," he wrote.

He didn't stop there, however. Mero went on to suggest that Ak ought to be sent "to the meat grinder," brought up his past grooming allegations, and more. Now, Akademiks claims that he's done going back and forth with the two men. According to him, doing so only boosts their numbers.