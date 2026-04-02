DJ Akademiks Vows To Stop Engaging With Ebro & Mero

BY Caroline Fisher
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Akademiks Stop Engaging Ebro Mero
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
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DJ Akademiks is currently at odds with both Ebro and The Kid Mero, but according to him, the feud is only boosting their numbers.

DJ Akademiks has been at odds with Ebro and The Kid Mero for some time now. Last month, the personality shared his take on the former Hot 97 host's departure, claiming that it was prompted by poor ratings. This earned a fiery response from Ebro, who claimed on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show that Ak is viewed as an "alcoholic degenerate loser."

Akademiks addressed this during a livestream, taking aim at both Ebro and Mero. “You guys did suck at your job, but they hired someone who's worse," he declared at the time. "Maybe that was a DEl type of thing, I don't know. The new radio host up there at Hot 97, absolutely atrocious. I think he's going to be gone as soon as they get past the mandatory signing period ... He's out the door as soon as that's done.”

From there, Mero jumped in with a tweet, making it clear that he was not at all pleased with Ak's remarks.

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Mero Goes Off On DJ Akademiks

“IDK HOW LIVINGSTON GOT FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME AS AN ADULT, YEAH DEFINITELY NOT TALKING TO NEW ARTISTS AT HOT97 NOT AT ALL … LIVI IS A DICKRIDER THAT NEEDS THIS ‘MEDIA GUY GOSSIP’ SH*T TO SURVIVE 😂😂 HE CANT *MAKE* ANYTHING. HE CANT HAVE AN ORIGINAL THOUGHT, F*CKIN FAT DORK," he wrote.

He didn't stop there, however. Mero went on to suggest that Ak ought to be sent "to the meat grinder," brought up his past grooming allegations, and more. Now, Akademiks claims that he's done going back and forth with the two men. According to him, doing so only boosts their numbers.

"These guys, they think they're slick," he explained, as captured by CY Chels. "The tables done turned. Every single week, you see these guys. They're trying to get into it with one of the people that's leading. I know, because you're supposed to punch up. So this idea that me and Ebro are going to keep beefing, Ebro gets like no numbers now. At a certain point, he's going to get numbers if I'm responding to him every f*cking week."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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