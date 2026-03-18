DJ Akademiks Challenges Ebro To A Debate As Their Feud Escalates

BY Cole Blake
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DJ Akademiks (21)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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DJ Akademiks' challenge comes after he went on a lengthy tirade about Ebro and the reason he was fired from Hot 97.

DJ Akademiks called out Ebro during a recent livestream, challenging the former Hot 97 host to a debate on any topic. The only demand he provided was that Ebro come to his studio in person for the discussion.

"I really think you're, number one, full of yourself. Number two, it's been shown that you're just not that entertaining and you're just behind the times. I rarely do this, but I'm down. Me and you, you can come to my studio if you want to and we can debate any topic. You don't gotta send me the topics, just sit in front of me," Akademiks says in one clip from the livestream circulating on social media.

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In another clip, Akademiks blasted Ebro and Peter Rosenberg for their ratings. Akademiks began by calling them "stupid," adding, "If you haven't realized where the media game is when you're talking about ratings, you guys having ratings on terrestrial radio does not matter. Why? People have stopped putting on radio in their cars," he said. "Everything is digital now." From there, he brought up The Breakfast Club going to Netflix to further argue the importance of streaming platforms.

Why Did Hot 97 Fire Ebro?

When Hot 97 announced the change to its morning slot, Ebro blamed his firing on politics. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said a the time. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Since their departure from Hot 97, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg have begun hosting their own show. Mero has stepped in as the next host of Hot 97's morning slot. Ebro voiced his support for Mero in the wake of the station's announcement, earlier this year. "Shout to @THEKIDMERO…. This is so great!" he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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