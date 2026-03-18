DJ Akademiks Challenges Ebro To A Debate As Their Feud Escalates

DJ Akademiks called out Ebro during a recent livestream, challenging the former Hot 97 host to a debate on any topic. The only demand he provided was that Ebro come to his studio in person for the discussion.

"I really think you're, number one, full of yourself. Number two, it's been shown that you're just not that entertaining and you're just behind the times. I rarely do this, but I'm down. Me and you, you can come to my studio if you want to and we can debate any topic. You don't gotta send me the topics, just sit in front of me," Akademiks says in one clip from the livestream circulating on social media.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

In another clip, Akademiks blasted Ebro and Peter Rosenberg for their ratings. Akademiks began by calling them "stupid," adding, "If you haven't realized where the media game is when you're talking about ratings, you guys having ratings on terrestrial radio does not matter. Why? People have stopped putting on radio in their cars," he said. "Everything is digital now." From there, he brought up The Breakfast Club going to Netflix to further argue the importance of streaming platforms.

Why Did Hot 97 Fire Ebro?

When Hot 97 announced the change to its morning slot, Ebro blamed his firing on politics. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said a the time. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”