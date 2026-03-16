DJ Akademiks has been juggling a lot of feuds as of late and today, he's booting up his saved file with Ebro. These two have been going back and forth since the latter's firing from Hot 97 in December and their feud has remained strong this year.

Proof of that is a Twitter exchange from this morning with Ebro laughing off Akademiks' pushback on smear campaign claims against Drake. The livestream clip, caught by Cousin Tino, hears the hip-hop insider discredit Charlamagne Tha God and Pusha T's theories that Drake uses PR teams to control narratives about him while slamming others in the process.

Ebro found Ak's request for evidence of this being true hilarious, particularly because the latter is almost always defending The Boy. "[Laughing emojis].... Evidence?!?!? This guy is asking for evidence?"

Akademiks didn't waste much time firing right back while trying to humble him in the process. "Respectfully Ebro… u never got smeared by nobody," he begins. "U got fired cuz u suck at ur job of entertaining and laughed at because you acted like u were bigger than the program then had to fire up a broadcast in ur car. Sorry to tell u crodie..."

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But the content creator didn't stop there. "U got Ebro tryna act like maybe Drake got him fired. Na n**** u got fired cuz yall ran a ghetto morning show that got 723 views per episode. Yes ur employer doesn’t want dead weight on the payroll. Ya FIRED."

For good measure, Akademiks hammered his point home about media members like Ebro "hating on Drake during the battle" and that being the only way they could draw an audience. "The simple truth is media guys now tryna blame Drake for their demise without acknowledging most ppl saw their peak as hating on Drake during the battle." Ak concludes, "Once the battle faded .. it’s been 2 years btw.. yall became irrelevant and a 1 trick pony... Sorry."

While the Hot 97 angle has been the center of their beef, Akademiks has been calling out Ebro for other things. Most recently, he put him on blast for his stubborn take on Lil Uzi Vert's career. Ebro claimed he still hasn't reached a high enough level, causing Ak to call him out for moving the goal post.