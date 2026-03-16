DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Ebro And Tells Him The Real Reason He Was Fired

BY Zachary Horvath
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DJ Akademiks has been jawing with Ebro since the latter's firing from Hot 97 and once again, he's pointing out his failure.

DJ Akademiks has been juggling a lot of feuds as of late and today, he's booting up his saved file with Ebro. These two have been going back and forth since the latter's firing from Hot 97 in December and their feud has remained strong this year.

Proof of that is a Twitter exchange from this morning with Ebro laughing off Akademiks' pushback on smear campaign claims against Drake. The livestream clip, caught by Cousin Tino, hears the hip-hop insider discredit Charlamagne Tha God and Pusha T's theories that Drake uses PR teams to control narratives about him while slamming others in the process.

Ebro found Ak's request for evidence of this being true hilarious, particularly because the latter is almost always defending The Boy. "[Laughing emojis].... Evidence?!?!? This guy is asking for evidence?"

Akademiks didn't waste much time firing right back while trying to humble him in the process. "Respectfully Ebro… u never got smeared by nobody," he begins. "U got fired cuz u suck at ur job of entertaining and laughed at because you acted like u were bigger than the program then had to fire up a broadcast in ur car. Sorry to tell u crodie..."

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Do DJ Akademiks & Ebro Have Beef?

But the content creator didn't stop there. "U got Ebro tryna act like maybe Drake got him fired. Na n**** u got fired cuz yall ran a ghetto morning show that got 723 views per episode. Yes ur employer doesn’t want dead weight on the payroll. Ya FIRED."

For good measure, Akademiks hammered his point home about media members like Ebro "hating on Drake during the battle" and that being the only way they could draw an audience. "The simple truth is media guys now tryna blame Drake for their demise without acknowledging most ppl saw their peak as hating on Drake during the battle." Ak concludes, "Once the battle faded .. it’s been 2 years btw.. yall became irrelevant and a 1 trick pony... Sorry."

While the Hot 97 angle has been the center of their beef, Akademiks has been calling out Ebro for other things. Most recently, he put him on blast for his stubborn take on Lil Uzi Vert's career. Ebro claimed he still hasn't reached a high enough level, causing Ak to call him out for moving the goal post.

"I learned from watching these guys [referring to Ebro] what not to be... You can be like Ebro and think you're bigger than the program. Or realize when you're wrong... That's what these n****s never did. They still have that gatekeeping mentality... You can't divorce the idea of music and culture will always move on, and there's always a new generation coming on. Always."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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