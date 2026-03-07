DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Ebro For Being Wrong About Lil Uzi Vert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Apr 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American hip hop recording artist Lil uzi Vert during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ebro recently called his predictions about Lil Uzi Vert's career "the gift that keeps on giving," even if fans are mostly clowning him.

DJ Akademiks has absolutely no sympathy for Ebro Darden, as they represent two opposing sides of hip-hop media and do not like each other at all. Ak supports the new school like Lil Uzi Vert, whereas Ebro infamously said Uzi would be "struggling" right now ten years ago. Amid folks recently revisiting Ebro's hot take about Lil Uzi Vert, the streamer and commentator feels vindicated by folks clowning the Apple Music podcaster.

DJ Akademiks TV caught a clip of his recent livestream reacting to the conversation around Darden's take on the Philly MC. "I learned from watching these guys [referring to Ebro] what not to be..." he remarked. "You can be like Ebro and think you're bigger than the program. Or realize when you're wrong... That's what these n***as never did. They still have that gatekeeping mentality... You can't divorce the idea of music and culture will always move on, and there's always a new generation coming on. Always."

From there, Akademiks criticized Ebro supposedly changing the narrative and moving the goalpost concerning his Uzi take. He said he's not a good person at all to be running editorial playlists for Apple Music because he's not tapped in and he's too nostalgic for the '90s. Ak clowned Ebro's Hot 97 exit and claimed his stubbornness makes him unfair and biased.

DJ Akademiks & Ebro's Beef

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Ebro have clashed a lot in the past. They took opposing sides during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and their social media spats dates further back than that. In addition, they fought online over their support of other artists like Vic Mensa, and over other journalistic and cultural disagreements.

All in all, Lil Uzi Vert's probably looking at this Ebro situation with slight glee, as they can say they proved him wrong for the most part. As for Akademiks, he will never pass up on an opportunity to trash Darden, and the latter is always appreciative of Ak's free promo without stepping down from his stance. We'll see if they have another clash anytime soon...

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
