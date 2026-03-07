DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Ebro For Being Wrong About Lil Uzi Vert

DJ Akademiks has absolutely no sympathy for Ebro Darden, as they represent two opposing sides of hip-hop media and do not like each other at all. Ak supports the new school like Lil Uzi Vert, whereas Ebro infamously said Uzi would be "struggling" right now ten years ago. Amid folks recently revisiting Ebro's hot take about Lil Uzi Vert, the streamer and commentator feels vindicated by folks clowning the Apple Music podcaster.

DJ Akademiks TV caught a clip of his recent livestream reacting to the conversation around Darden's take on the Philly MC. "I learned from watching these guys [referring to Ebro] what not to be..." he remarked. "You can be like Ebro and think you're bigger than the program. Or realize when you're wrong... That's what these n***as never did. They still have that gatekeeping mentality... You can't divorce the idea of music and culture will always move on, and there's always a new generation coming on. Always."

From there, Akademiks criticized Ebro supposedly changing the narrative and moving the goalpost concerning his Uzi take. He said he's not a good person at all to be running editorial playlists for Apple Music because he's not tapped in and he's too nostalgic for the '90s. Ak clowned Ebro's Hot 97 exit and claimed his stubbornness makes him unfair and biased.

DJ Akademiks & Ebro's Beef

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Ebro have clashed a lot in the past. They took opposing sides during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and their social media spats dates further back than that. In addition, they fought online over their support of other artists like Vic Mensa, and over other journalistic and cultural disagreements.