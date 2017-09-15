rap career
- MusicAkon On Young Thug: "His Career Will Be Over" If He Cooperates In YSL RICO CaseAccording to the "Smack That" artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question.ByHayley Hynes16.5K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Opens Up About Paying Lil Baby To Focus On RappingLil Baby wasn't always sold he could make it in the rap game.ByAlexander Cole15.7K Views
- MusicRuss Thinks More Rappers Should Model Their Careers After Jay-ZRuss names Jay-Z as the artist that rappers should model their lifestyle and career after during a discussion on the rock star vs. rap star dichotomy.ByLynn S.3.5K Views
- MusicJadakiss Praises Young Thug: "He's Saying Some Incredible Sh*t"He also names a few other artists he admires.ByErika Marie6.8K Views
- SportsAndre Drummond Teases New Show About His Hip-Hop Career: WatchAndre Drummond is giving fans some insight into his off-the-court career.ByAlexander Cole1066 Views
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Had A Pimp, Fur-Wearing Persona When He First Started RappingHe didn't want to go in that direction.ByErika Marie1.8K Views
- MusicXzibit Says "Pimp My Ride" Saved His Career After Music Died OutXzibit did what he had to do. ByChantilly Post3.5K Views
- BarsIman Shumpert Spits Bars Over DaBaby's "Baby Sitter" BeatIman. is taking centerstage.ByErika Marie3.7K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Speaks On Joyner Lucas' Career: "It's Done"Could this mean the battle is over?Byhnhh52.9K Views
- EntertainmentTom Hanks' Son Claims That Drugs And Trolling Led Him To Use Racial Slur RepeatedlyChet Hanks comes clean about his use of a controversial term. Byhnhh3.6K Views
- SportsTrippie Redd Gives LeBron Rap Advice, Predicts Kobe Bryant's "Unretirement"Trippie Redd shared his vision for Kobe Bryant & LeBron James.ByDevin Ch4.8K Views
- MusicJerrika Karlae Follows Young Thug's Footsteps & Begins Rap CareerHopefully, she gets Young Thug features on every song.ByAlex Zidel7.3K Views
- EntertainmentHannibal Buress Discuses Rap Career & "Eric Andre Show" On "Hot Ones"The comedian talks about his career over a plate of very hot chicken wings.
ByDavid Saric2.2K Views
- MusicLonzo Ball Talks Upcoming Hip-Hop Record, LaVar's Favorite Rappers & MoreLonzo Ball teases his upcoming hip-hop projects, courtesy of the Big Baller Brand music group.ByMitch Findlay6.1K Views