Big Sean Gets Choked Up Reflecting On Nearly Giving Up On His Rap Aspirations: Watch

Sean credits his mom helping him attack his dreams head on.

If this doesn't make you tear up at least a little bit, then we don't know what will. Big Sean's "Out Of Context" interview with Charlamagne tha God has been making the rounds online thanks to a few viral soundbites from the Detroit artist. Out of all of the topics covered, his perspective on his rocky relationship with Kendrick Lamar and his exclusion in "Big Three" talks drew in a lot of ears. However, we feel that there is something that trumps all of that. At the 26:55 mark in their talk, Sean reflects with Charlamagne about the beginning stages of what has turned into be quite the successful career in music.

According to HipHopDX, he tears up remembering a point in which he was unsure about pursuing this dream of becoming a rapper. He starts off by going back to his high school days when he made a list that had the top five labels he would want to be on. “I had found this list before I rapped for Ye that I wrote down. I was lightweight into it, but I was just busy... [The] list said ‘G.O.O.D. Music, No.1. 2 Roc-A-Fella. No. 3 Shady Records. 4 Grand Hustle. No. 5 Interscope.'" Sean later added, "G.O.O.D. Music was number one, and I saw that, and I was on that path. It was one of them omens, it was just one little thing I needed to realize, ‘I can do this, bro. I met Ye and rapped for him. He said he wanted to sign me.'”

Big Sean's Career Turned Out Just Fine In The End

However, that is when things took a turn for the worse. Sean mentioned that depression began to settle in, causing him to rethink. “I just manifested and visualized the paperwork coming in. In that time, bro, in that one year, I was so depressed that I just wanted to give up bad". Because of this, he even began to consider community college, and his grandma was in agreement. However, things changed in his head once his mom convinced him to keep pushing. "I just remember my mom being like, ‘What are you doing?’ It was a moment, dawg". That's when Sean began to tear up and thank her for being a believer. "I’m just thankful I had these guardian angels in my life, like my mom, just coming in the form of anything".