Big Sean Reveals What Is Keeping Him Out Of Big Three Conversations

Sean keeps it real with himself.

Big Sean's latest interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God is generating quite a bit of buzz. During their chat, they divulge in numerous topics, with perhaps the biggest surrounding him and Kendrick Lamar's relationship. However, there is another section that is causing some debate amongst the viewers. Over each decade of hip-hop, you can point to three artists who have defined their respective periods. The one that gets perhaps the most traction is for the 2010s. Most throw in Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole in there, something that each MC has addressed several times as of late.

Other names you can debate are Future, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. The former of those names is someone that Charlamagne is willing to create a "Fantastic Four" for. Additionally, he tells Sean that the aforementioned "Big Three" is essentially unanimous, to which Sean rebuttals that he hears his moniker thrown around in those conversations. Additionally, though, the Detroit rapper can understand where people, including Charlamagne, are coming from. He cites that his "consistency" really isn't there, mentioning how he hasn't dropped an album in almost four years. Although, that dry spell will be ending on August 9 when Sean comes out with Better Me Than You.

Big Sean Notes "Consistency" Is Holding Him Back From "Big Three" Status

While the "Precision" rapper does show some humility, he does make clear that he can hang with the best of them on any track. He boldly mentions his verses on two Kendrick Lamar collabs, "Control" and DJ Khaled's "Holy Key", as his biggest flexes. In fact, he even claims he made sure he put together the stronger performance on the latter. This prompted fans to react. "He didn’t have a better verse on holy key though lol", one user on X says. Overall, there were some fans that put Sean in the same air as three aforementioned pillars of the past decade and some that don't. Maybe, though, he can convince the critics next Friday.