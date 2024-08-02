Big Sean Reveals Kendrick Lamar Sent Him An Apology For Dissing Him On Leaked Version Of "ELEMENT."

Sean was originally pissed when he heard Kendrick go at him.

Over the last decade or so, Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar's relationship has been very up and down. They have worked together, but they have also sneak dissed each other on a multitude of occasions. However, based on a recent sit-down with Charlamagne tha God, it seems the Detroit MC felt there has never been any animosity. So, when Sean heard Lamar's leaked "ELEMENT." verse prematurely around the time of Nipsey Hussle's passing, he felt absolutely blindsided. To backtrack a little, the first time the hip-hop community learned about this was back in late 2022. Then, about a year later, the "OG" version of the DAMN. cut would make its way onto the internet, leaving the rap world stunned.

"Big Sean keep sneak dissin', I'll let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired / I can't make them respect you baby, it's not my job", Lamar's diss on Sean began. You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (Boy) / Cute a** raps, get your puberty up / Then make you a classic album before you come at us". He would then wrap things up, leaving Sean off with a warning. "Drake, your Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up / But I'm a whole 'nother beast, I'd really f*** you up". Sean then reveals to the Breakfast Club interviewer that him and Dot text back and forth.

Big Sean Is Taking The High Road When It Comes To Kendrick Lamar

They don't read the messages aloud, but essentially Kendrick apologized to him, mentioning how his ego was taking over his decision to pen such scathing bars. Sean also mentioned how Lamar thanked him for the shoutout on "Deep Reverence" off of Detroit 2. That track featured a late verse from Nipsey and Sean also says that his verse was recorded following his death and that they essentially reconnected around that time to hash things out. Before moving off the subject, the "Yes" MC wanted to address everyone who was clowning him for not responding to Lamar. He says that he's not a "clout-chasing-a** n****" and that there is no bad blood between them. However, if he felt there was, then he was going to be ready to fire back.