DJ Akademiks Reacts To Ebro Calling His Life "Sad"

BY Zachary Horvath
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LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 22: Ebro poses for a photo during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on August 22, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
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DJ Akademiks and Ebro's feud has been intensifying in recent days and the latter just fired back with some hard-hitting critiques.

DJ Akademiks and Ebro do not like each other one bit, that's no secret. However, the latter has taken their beef to another level and all the former can do is laugh about it. While on stream, Ak's followers recommended he watch a clip going viral from Ebro's new show with Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg.

In the video, the crew talks about how folks like 50 Cent and Akademiks are trying to master the social media algorithm with their trolling and trash talk. However, Ebro and Rosenberg home in on the latter and discuss how he's essentially bashing radio hosts like them because he wanted to be "accepted" deep down.

After hearing Rosenberg make that claim, all Akademiks can do is sigh apathetically before letting the rest of the clip play.

Rosenberg goes on to say that Ak did want to be a DJ, but that career path didn't pan out. He admits he's doing great now and says folks like him may have been too harsh on the streamer and that's why he's beefing with Ebro and etc.

However, where things escalate is when Ebro chimes in. "He also just doesn't have a social life. He can't really go outside like that. I think that's sad..."

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DJ Akademiks & Ebro's Beef

He continues, "It's sad that you're seen like a alcholic, degenerate loser who can't go outside. Like that hurts my feelings for you." Shockingly, Akademiks didn't pause the video again. Instead, all he did was crack a smirk while showing off his assumed alcoholic beverage to the camera.

In the closing moments of the clip, Ebro claims he wasn't trying to be mean. He claims that he's just heard narratives about him regarding his drinking habits and crash outs on social media.

Moreover, Ebro believes because he goes on these vulgar rants, he thinks he's afraid to leave his house unless he's got security.

Overall, this just adds another layer to their fiery history and one that should do nothing but continue their beef. Akademiks did respond to Ebro and the crew, dismissing their ratings on the radio, explaining that streaming is king. He explains that's why The Breakfast Club and Netflix are linking up.

Moreover, he responded to Ebro directly, challenging him to a one-on-one debate about anything. "I really think you're, number one, full of yourself. Number two, it's been shown that you're just not that entertaining and you're just behind the times. I rarely do this, but I'm down. Me and you, you can come to my studio if you want to and we can debate any topic. You don't gotta send me the topics, just sit in front of me," 

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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