DJ Akademiks Reacts To Ebro Calling His Life "Sad"

DJ Akademiks and Ebro do not like each other one bit, that's no secret. However, the latter has taken their beef to another level and all the former can do is laugh about it. While on stream, Ak's followers recommended he watch a clip going viral from Ebro's new show with Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg.

In the video, the crew talks about how folks like 50 Cent and Akademiks are trying to master the social media algorithm with their trolling and trash talk. However, Ebro and Rosenberg home in on the latter and discuss how he's essentially bashing radio hosts like them because he wanted to be "accepted" deep down.

After hearing Rosenberg make that claim, all Akademiks can do is sigh apathetically before letting the rest of the clip play.

Rosenberg goes on to say that Ak did want to be a DJ, but that career path didn't pan out. He admits he's doing great now and says folks like him may have been too harsh on the streamer and that's why he's beefing with Ebro and etc.

However, where things escalate is when Ebro chimes in. "He also just doesn't have a social life. He can't really go outside like that. I think that's sad..."

DJ Akademiks & Ebro's Beef

He continues, "It's sad that you're seen like a alcholic, degenerate loser who can't go outside. Like that hurts my feelings for you." Shockingly, Akademiks didn't pause the video again. Instead, all he did was crack a smirk while showing off his assumed alcoholic beverage to the camera.

In the closing moments of the clip, Ebro claims he wasn't trying to be mean. He claims that he's just heard narratives about him regarding his drinking habits and crash outs on social media.

Moreover, Ebro believes because he goes on these vulgar rants, he thinks he's afraid to leave his house unless he's got security.

Overall, this just adds another layer to their fiery history and one that should do nothing but continue their beef. Akademiks did respond to Ebro and the crew, dismissing their ratings on the radio, explaining that streaming is king. He explains that's why The Breakfast Club and Netflix are linking up.