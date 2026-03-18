Adult Film Star Sophie Rain Reveals Bhad Bhabie's Condition Amid Cancer Battle

BY Alexander Cole
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Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Sophie Rain and Bhad Bhabie have a collaboration on the way, but before that, the adult film star is speaking on Bhad Bhabie's cancer.

Bhad Bhabie has been going through a very difficult time as of late. She is currently going through cancer treatments, and recently hinted that she had gotten some very bad news.

Overall, the artist has been through a lot in her life. It has not been easy to get through these trials and tribulations, and fans have been showing her tremendous empathy throughout the entire process.

Having said that, there have been some questions about her condition and whether or not she is going to be okay. One of her friends who appears to have those answers is adult film star Sophie Rain.

The OnlyFans star is set to collaborate with Bhad Bhabie in Los Angeles. When paparazzi spotted Sophie Rain, they asked her how Bhad Bhabie is doing, and whether or not she is holding up amid the cancer situation.

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Sophie Rain Talks Bhad Bhabie

"I think she's doing great," Rain told The Hollywood Fix. "She's honestly, her spirits are high regardless of everything going on, and I'm just really excited to meet her and get to know more about her because I've never met her before."

Cancer is never easy to deal with. In fact, it is the complete opposite. The treatments can leave you feeling tired and without energy. Furthermore, the mental stress of dealing with any disease can take a whole lot out of you.

Whether or not Bhad Bhabie is recovering right now is up to her to announce to all of her fans. After posting photos of herself on social media this week, some fans were quick to speculate about her condition.

This is probably causing more stress and anxiety as the internet continues to try to poke and prod for any clues. Being famous really is tough, and going through public health issues only adds fuel to that fire. Hopefully, the artist and TV personality is getting all the help she needs.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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