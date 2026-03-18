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Bhad Bhabie cancer
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Adult Film Star Sophie Rain Reveals Bhad Bhabie's Condition Amid Cancer Battle
Sophie Rain and Bhad Bhabie have a collaboration on the way, but before that, the adult film star is speaking on Bhad Bhabie's cancer.
By
Alexander Cole
March 18, 2026