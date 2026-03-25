Sophie Rain & Bhad Bhabie Spotted Buying Condoms & Baby Oil

Sophie Rain and Bhad Bhabie were spotted at a pharmacy stocking up on bottles of body oil and a box of contraceptives ahead of their apparent OnlyFans collaboration, as seen in footage published by TMZ on Wednesday. The 34-second video shows them at a self-checkout machine scanning the items, which appear plainly visible.

When TMZ posted the footage on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "This is the outcome of social media on young girls," one user wrote. Another added: "Swear that generation is doomed, especially some young women that they really think these things are flexes smh."

Sophie Rain & Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans Collab

Sophie Rain recently discussed her excitement to meet with Bhad Bhabie during an interview with The Hollywood Fix. In doing so, she referenced Bhabie's recent cancer diagnosis. "I think she's doing great," Rain told the outlet. "She's honestly, her spirits are high regardless of everything going on, and I'm just really excited to meet her and get to know more about her because I've never met her before."

Sophie Rain has been making tons of headlines in recent months. She has been feuding with far-right Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, who has run on wanting to implement a 50% “sin tax” on OnlyFans creators. He has been promoting the idea by attacking Rain directly.

Speaking with Eileen Cartter for an interview with GQ, Rain recently remarked that Fishback “only calls me out,” adding, “because yes, I’m a very big creator on the site. I’m very clear on what I do and how much I make. He only sees me, though. He doesn’t think about the family—you know, a mom could be doing this to support her family and she’s making $5,000 a month. You’re going to tax her 50% still? It’s just so messed up. It’s selective punishment.” Elsewhere during the interview, she discussed meeting Drake.