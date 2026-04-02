Bhad Bhabie Brings The Receipts Amid Wave Of BBL Allegations

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Bhad Bhabie has faced a lot of scrutiny in her career for numerous things and that now includes her allegedly lying about her body.

Bhad Bhabie's life has been under a microscope since her viral Dr. Phil episode. Folks have argued for years whether or not the hate is justified. But even though some have defended her, the criticisms remain louder than the support.

Partial proof of that stems from a recent interaction with a hater on Instagram. As caught by No Jumper, this person says that Bhad Bhabie looks "busted" because of an alleged BBL.

This all started because another netizen rushed to the part-time rapper's defense. She doesn't understand how she could have gotten one to begin with due to her smaller frame and weight.

The hater argued that it doesn't really matter because Bhabie has money and that's all it took for her to allegedly get this procedure.

The 23-year-old had the time of day for this person, so she clapped back with what she says is the real truth.

"This is false. I've been rich since [I was] 13," Bhabie begins. I had to get a*s shots because I didn't have enough weight for a bbl. I got my a*s shots removed then I [was on] a medication to gain weight and got lipo and [a] fat transfer."

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Bhad Bhabie & Sophie Rain Collab

While she doesn't outright deny that she's had work done, it wasn't a BBL. She explains further that," I grew my a*s myself I only had my hip dips filled and some added to the side profile area for side projection... I didn't go into the surgery with a flat a*s."

Bhabie adds that she got the work done after giving birth to her daughter, Kali. She says it caused things like rapid weight gain and a hernia.

To add more support to her side of the story, she went ahead and posted pictures of her body as her weight fluctuated from 81 pounds to 130 pounds.

Overall, she's arguing that her body was always proportionate before the surgeries, after weight gain, and etc.

It sounds like she's tired of defending herself as well. She adds, "People just yap and yap and yap they don't [be] knowing what they are talking about... It gives me secondhand embarrassment honestly..."

It seems this debate started after a video of her Sophie Rain went viral last week. They were caught on video inside a drug store buying condoms, baby oil, and other items ahead of an anticipated OnlyFans collaboration.

In the video, Bhabie's rear end is showing and might be what prompted this entire discourse to start.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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