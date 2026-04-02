Bhad Bhabie Brings The Receipts Amid Wave Of BBL Allegations

Bhad Bhabie's life has been under a microscope since her viral Dr. Phil episode. Folks have argued for years whether or not the hate is justified. But even though some have defended her, the criticisms remain louder than the support.

Partial proof of that stems from a recent interaction with a hater on Instagram. As caught by No Jumper, this person says that Bhad Bhabie looks "busted" because of an alleged BBL.

This all started because another netizen rushed to the part-time rapper's defense. She doesn't understand how she could have gotten one to begin with due to her smaller frame and weight.

The hater argued that it doesn't really matter because Bhabie has money and that's all it took for her to allegedly get this procedure.

The 23-year-old had the time of day for this person, so she clapped back with what she says is the real truth.

"This is false. I've been rich since [I was] 13," Bhabie begins. I had to get a*s shots because I didn't have enough weight for a bbl. I got my a*s shots removed then I [was on] a medication to gain weight and got lipo and [a] fat transfer."

Bhad Bhabie & Sophie Rain Collab

While she doesn't outright deny that she's had work done, it wasn't a BBL. She explains further that," I grew my a*s myself I only had my hip dips filled and some added to the side profile area for side projection... I didn't go into the surgery with a flat a*s."

Bhabie adds that she got the work done after giving birth to her daughter, Kali. She says it caused things like rapid weight gain and a hernia.

To add more support to her side of the story, she went ahead and posted pictures of her body as her weight fluctuated from 81 pounds to 130 pounds.

Overall, she's arguing that her body was always proportionate before the surgeries, after weight gain, and etc.

It sounds like she's tired of defending herself as well. She adds, "People just yap and yap and yap they don't [be] knowing what they are talking about... It gives me secondhand embarrassment honestly..."

It seems this debate started after a video of her Sophie Rain went viral last week. They were caught on video inside a drug store buying condoms, baby oil, and other items ahead of an anticipated OnlyFans collaboration.