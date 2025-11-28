Sukihana Flexes Her Absurd OnlyFans Earnings Since The COVID Pandemic

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 292 Views
Sukihana OnlyFans Earnings Since COVID Pandemic Pop Culture News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Sukihana attends the LaQuan Smith show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images)
Sukihana has made big strides in music and visual entertainment this decade, and it all had to start somewhere.

Sukihana recently appeared on the Respectfully podcast with Justin Laboy to talk about her rap feuds, her industry connections, and a whole lot more. At one point of their conversation, she reflected on starting an OnlyFans account during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led her to earn millions of dollars from the typically adult entertainment-oriented platform.

Per the Delaware native's words, she isn't on there as much these days, choosing instead to pursue musical and entertainment endeavors as a priority. But she did reflect on how this decision turned her life around during a time of financial struggle.

"Every now and then, maybe like a special holiday or whatever, I'll post some pictures," Sukihana expressed at around the 13:25-minute mark of the video below. "But I'm doing a lot of TV and film. I made millions of dollars on OnlyFans. I was doing a lot, don't act like you don't know... So we not gon' go there... I made my OnlyFans during the pandemic. It was a difference from when it started and how it was going. But when the pandemic started, I think I just started Love & Hip Hop or something like that.

"Bro, I was f***ed up," she continued. "I didn't even have a crib, no car, nothing like that. I was just like... You know what? I got to make it happen, I got to figure out a way to put some food on the table and a roof over my head. But, you know, when I started my OnlyFans, life just switched... I put myself on my feet. That was the first time I was really touching a lot of money... It was a great experience. I wouldn't change my story."

Saweetie & Sukihana Beef

Elsewhere during this Justin Laboy conversation, Sukihana addressed her feud with former City Girl JT. The two exchanged diss tracks, but the feud fizzled out when JT decided not to clap back.

We'll see if that reignites anytime soon, especially since Sukihana is going after other femcees these days. She recently accused Saweetie of being an escort amid folks like 6ix9ine launching these allegations at both of them. But when Suki looks back at all this ruckus, she's very grateful for every part of the process.

