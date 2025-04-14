Sukihana Shades JT While Praising GloRilla's Coachella Set

Sukihana and JT have never had beef before publicly, but a long brewing feud was revealed during GloRilla's Coachella performance. Sukihana took to Instagram to jab JT about her past beef with GloRilla. While GloRilla and JT have put their differences to rest, Suki made it clear that JT's cruel words weren't forgotten. Not addressing JT directly, Suki commented on GloRilla clip, "They had so much to say about her and she surpassed all them haters. The same hos laughed at her are now watching her perform at Coachella and quiet as mouses now. This is so inspirational @glorillapimp."

When asked if the commented was directed at JT, Suki added: "Imagine me throwing shade. I get on b*tches as*es completely everybody knows this about me. However this post right here is the complete truth. Like I said they counted her out, made fun of her and now she's flourishing before our eyes. And guess what, her being ridiculed is part of HER story now. So we can't leave that part out."

Sukihana & JT Beef

JT and GloRilla’s past feud traces back to late 2023, when subtle jabs and cryptic tweets ignited speculation among fans. Though neither rapper explicitly confirmed the beef at first, tension simmered online through indirect comments and unfollows. JT, one half of City Girls, seemed to allude to industry “clones” in social media posts, which fans interpreted as shots at GloRilla, a rising Memphis rapper known for her breakout hit “F.N.F.” The situation escalated when GloRilla posted a video previewing a song that some interpreted as a diss aimed at JT. Though GloRilla didn’t name anyone directly, the timing and tone didn’t go unnoticed. JT responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of sharp tweets that fueled the speculation, but again avoided naming names.