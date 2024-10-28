NLE Choppa Shares A Downright Over The Top Trailer For Upcoming Comedy Film

Numerous online comedians, content creators, and rappers are a part of this cast.

NLE Choppa has caught some heat for some of his actions online. It relates to his music as well, especially as of late due to how overtly sexual he has portrayed himself to be. Overall, the young rapper is not everyone's cup of tea, but he doesn't seem to be pandering to anyone. He's going to make career choices that he wants to make and he's not going to conform to other's expectations. NLE Choppa is taking risks like with his SLUT SZN merchandise, for example. Instead of just selling apparel, he's turning into a fully fleshed out brand by promoting it an upcoming film.

The Memphis MC is dipping his toes into the world of filmmaking and acting by producing The Wash. It's going to be out on YouTube exclusively October 30 and features a whole bunch of cameos. Fellow rappers such as collaborators Lil Wayne and Ray Vaughn make appearances in this comedy picture about Choppa opening and trying to run a successful car wash business. SLUT SZN Car Wash has employees such as OnlyFans content creator Sophie Rain, Suki and social media personality Durell "Rell" Smyle. Additionally, customers look to be J.P. and online comedian Tra Rags.

NLE Choppa Is Making His Movie Debut On YouTube

Overall, it looks to be a raunchy and over the top movie, but true to Choppa's brand. The film is also being produced by an independent entertainment company by the name of VisionBank Films. As for the story and script, it's conjured up by NLE and BenMarc, who's shot music videos and a Nightmare on Cottonwood short film for the rapper in the past. Fans seem to be down for it for the most part and look forward to what he has to offer up in his debut movie.

What are your thoughts on NLE Choppa's trailer for his upcoming debut film, The Wash? Do you think this will be a respectable first effort? Are you going to tune in? Who are you most excited to see in the movie? How do you feel about him trying out acting and filmmaking? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.