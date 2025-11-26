Sukihana Becomes Latest Celebrity To Accuse Saweetie Of Being An Escort

Sukihana shared some advice for Saweetie while spreading rumors about her on "Respectfully: The Justin Laboy Show."

Sukihana is alleging that Saweetie is secretly a sex worker, but that she doesn't want to tell any of her fans. She discussed the situation during an appearance on Respectfully: The Justin Laboy Show on Tuesday. In doing so, she encouraged the "My Type" rapper to "live in your truth."

“All these hoes sell p*ssy. all of them, especially these rap b*tch, like Saweetie. I ain’t even gonna lie Saweetie people will really f*ck with you more if you just live in your truth if you selling ass, then you selling ass. Whatever you’re doing, like that’s what you do, but you just need to say what you doing,” Sukihana said. "Because that little bit of authenticity that they don’t feel like you giving, they want that from you. Whatever that is."

From there, Sukihana clarified that she doesn't want Saweetie to give up on her hip-hop career either. “I don’t think she should stop rapping,” she said. “Just live in your truth, whatever you do.”

Saweetie's Ex-Manager

It isn't the first time Saweetie has faced the same accusation. Earlier this year, Maybach May claimed to be the rapper's former manager and alleged that she was only dating Jadon Sancho in exchange for money.

Saweetie ended up denying the claim in a statement on her Instagram Story. “The recent accusations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing. These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation," she said at the time. "This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I’ll let the lawyers take it from here.”

She has yet to address Sukihana's latest allegation, but she previously discussed how she handles trolls during an interview with Angie Martinez. "If I want to respond to something, I give myself a five-minute timer," Saweetie explained last month. "And if I still feel intensely about that reply, then I'll post it. I set my timer.

