Sukihana Drags Peter Thomas, Defends Twerking On One-Legged Man

Earlier this week, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas decided to hop online to call out Sukihana for some of her latest antics. In a clip making its rounds online, she's seen showing off her twerking skills alongside a man with one leg. Both the man and Suki looked to be having the time of their lives, but unfortunately, Thomas wasn't feeling it.

"Like I said, let’s just bring in the one-legged man to show how disgusting we are, we all going to hell for sh*t like this," he said of the clip. "I wonder what that little girl looking at this video is gonna think?" Sukihana wasted no time responding, immediately taking to Instagram Live to address the criticism. According to her, she was shooting a music video in Jamaica when the clip was filmed. She notes that in Jamaican culture, that kind of dancing isn't seen as vulgar or wild, but simply a form of artistic expression. She didn't hold back in the slightest, going after Thomas with full force.

Sukihana Thinks Peter Thomas Should Worry About Himself

"I don't really understand why he posted me dancing on this man and said 'That's why all y'all going to hell.' B*tch, first of all, you bald motherf*cker, you need to worry about that restaurant that went to hell. That's what you need to do," she said. "You're judging people that's missing limbs. Ain't nobody judging you for missing hair. Or missing payments on that restaurant!"

Clearly, Suki stands by her actions and doesn't plan on taking pointers from Thomas anytime soon. He's yet to respond to her latest claims. What do you think of Peter Thomas dissing Sukihana for twerking on a man with one leg? What about her response? Who do you think is in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

